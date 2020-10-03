Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.