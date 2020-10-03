Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In related news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $76,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.