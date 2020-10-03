ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.71. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.93% of ProShares Ultra Euro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

