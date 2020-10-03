ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.18. Approximately 41,582 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 117,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

