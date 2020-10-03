Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Trading 1% Higher

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. 6,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 61,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

