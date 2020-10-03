Premier Foods’ (PFD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

PFD stock opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.20 ($1.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $842.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.