PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

