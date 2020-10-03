PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) SVP Sells $189,028.00 in Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,495 shares in the company, valued at $189,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PPD opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

