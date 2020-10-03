Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 261,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,596. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $304,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,055.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,717 shares of company stock worth $1,055,971 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

