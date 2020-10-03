Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $5.84 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Several research firms have commented on POAHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

