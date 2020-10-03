Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.27.

NYSE:PII opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

