Piper Sandler Trims Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price to $25.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

RNST opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 82.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth $202,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

