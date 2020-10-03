Piper Sandler Trims Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Target Price to $32.00

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at $239,249.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

