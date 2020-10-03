Piper Sandler Raises Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $10.00

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Shares of CADE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.98.
In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,210,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cadence Bancorp
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
