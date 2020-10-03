Piper Sandler Raises Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $10.00

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of CADE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,210,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

