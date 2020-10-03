Piper Sandler Lowers Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target to $10.00

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CFFN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

