Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

