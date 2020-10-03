Piper Sandler Cuts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $25.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

TRMK stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Trustmark by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

