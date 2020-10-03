Piper Sandler Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $36.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,419,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after buying an additional 435,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

