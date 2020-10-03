Piper Sandler Cuts Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $30.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

EGBN opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $896.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

