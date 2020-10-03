Piper Sandler Cuts City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target to $60.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCO. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of City by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 118,532 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of City by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 182,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

