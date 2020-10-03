Piper Sandler Cuts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $28.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 471,618 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 346,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

