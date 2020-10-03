Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $13.66 on Thursday. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 382.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Community by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

