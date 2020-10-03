Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PCK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,004. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

