Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) versus Ashford (OTCMKTS:AINC) Financial Analysis

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pharma Bio Serv and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Pharma Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Bio Serv 10.59% 9.96% 7.89% Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00%

Risk and Volatility

Pharma Bio Serv has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Bio Serv $19.51 million 1.55 $2.09 million $0.09 14.33 Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.81

Pharma Bio Serv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharma Bio Serv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pharma Bio Serv beats Ashford on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

