Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,694. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Personalis by 95.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.