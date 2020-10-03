Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

