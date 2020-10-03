Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to “Sell” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from an overweight rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.36.

PENN stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,947. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 275.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

