Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

CLIN stock opened at GBX 694.50 ($9.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 695.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.98 million and a PE ratio of 68.09. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Clinigen Group will post 2485.2217087 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

