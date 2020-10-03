Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:BLTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Blancco Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88.
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.