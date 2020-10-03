Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:BLTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Blancco Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

