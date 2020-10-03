Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARD. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

LON:CARD opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.66. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 179.90 ($2.35).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

