Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.27. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.73).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

