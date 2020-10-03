PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

NYSE PBFX opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $97,514 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.