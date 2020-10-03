PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

