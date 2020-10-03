PayBX (AXPR) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.28 or 0.05428478 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

