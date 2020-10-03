Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 167.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196,175 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.