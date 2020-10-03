Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -238.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $494,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,864. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

