Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $20.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the highest is $20.71 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $21.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $79.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $84.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $141.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 7,996,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

