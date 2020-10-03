Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after buying an additional 275,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 317,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 115,828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

