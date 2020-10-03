Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.