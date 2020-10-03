Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 503.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.