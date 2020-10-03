Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.71.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

