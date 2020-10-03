Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $147.32.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

