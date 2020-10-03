Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.
Shares of OMER stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $569.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 55.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
