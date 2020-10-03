Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,534. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $231.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

