Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.63 Million

Analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $202.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.19 million to $203.00 million. Okta reported sales of $153.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $802.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,534. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $231.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

