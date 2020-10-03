Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Okta reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

