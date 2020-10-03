Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Acquires $2,933,176.00 in Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,933,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

