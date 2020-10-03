Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has increased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,827. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

