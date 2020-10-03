Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

Shares of NYV stock remained flat at $$14.81 during midday trading on Friday. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.