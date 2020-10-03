Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,651. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $802,741.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 236,583 shares of company stock worth $1,972,542.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

